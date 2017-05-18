Cardinals 7 mins ago 2:57 p.m.Steve C...

Cardinals 7 mins ago 2:57 p.m.Steve Carlton says he wished trade...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

When it comes to Steve Carlton, there are two numbers in particular that still jump out at St. Louis Cardinals fans - 242 and 38. The Hall of Famer was in St. Louis this past week as part of the ceremonies honoring the 1967 World Series Champions and admits that there have been times he wished he would have never been traded away. "Hell yeah, of course," replied Carlton with a laugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC