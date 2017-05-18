Cardinals 7 mins ago 2:57 p.m.Steve Carlton says he wished trade...

When it comes to Steve Carlton, there are two numbers in particular that still jump out at St. Louis Cardinals fans - 242 and 38. The Hall of Famer was in St. Louis this past week as part of the ceremonies honoring the 1967 World Series Champions and admits that there have been times he wished he would have never been traded away. "Hell yeah, of course," replied Carlton with a laugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.