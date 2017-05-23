Cardinals 24 mins ago 9:41 p.m.Grichuk making strides in last week
The sample size of the last few days may be small, but for Randal Grichuk there are some tangible results his work is paying off at the plate. "Definitely felt good on the last one," said Grichuk after a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs in the St. Louis Cardinals win on Sunday.
