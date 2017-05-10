Callis: What to expect from Cubs' Ian...

Callis: What to expect from Cubs' Ian Happ

10 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

He probably isn't going to be up with the Cubs for long, but Ian Happ gave a preview of coming attractions on Saturday afternoon. In the first game and fourth plate appearance of his big league career, he smacked a 413-foot homer off Carlos Martinez in the seventh inning of a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

