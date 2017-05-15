Butler credits Arrieta for steering h...

Butler credits Arrieta for steering him right

Read more: Chicago Cubs

If Eddie Butler has a good season, it may be partly because of conversations the right-hander had this spring with Cubs starter Jake Arrieta , who stressed the importance of being yourself. "That's what Jake did, and it got him get back to being the dominating pitcher he is," Butler said.

Chicago, IL

