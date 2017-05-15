Betts, Bradley go deep to lift Red Sox over Cardinals 6-3
Mookie Betts homered and drove in two runs, Jackie Bradley Jr. also went deep and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night to take the opener of a two-game interleague series. Bradley had two of Boston's six hits, and starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs and five hits over six innings.
