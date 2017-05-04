BenFred's 5: Did Cards make a mistake...

BenFred's 5: Did Cards make a mistake in letting Holliday walk?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday tips his cap to the fans as he leaves the field after a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] New York Yankees' Matt Holliday rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC