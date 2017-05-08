BenFred: Hitting by Cardinals' pitchers should not go overlooked
Adam Wainwright and his fellow starters asked to be inserted into the batter's box earlier in exhibition games, in order to work on one of the goals they had identified as a group: help themselves at the plate even more in 2017. After starter Carlos Martinez knocked in four runs in Monday night's 9-4 win against the Marlins, the Cardinals are now at or near the top of every pitcher-hitting statistic.
