Bats can't get going in loss to Dodgers

Bats can't get going in loss to Dodgers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Rich Hill pitched five innings of one-run ball and Chase Utley , Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe homered as the Dodgers topped the Cardinals, 5-1, to begin a four-game series at Busch Stadium. The win is the Dodgers' fifth in a row, tying their longest win streak this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,402,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC