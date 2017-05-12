Addison Russell out of lineup, Jeimer...

Addison Russell out of lineup, Jeimer Candelario starts at 3B vs. Cardinals

2 hrs ago

Shortstop Addison Russell won't start for the second consecutive game as the Chicago Cubs try to reverse a negative trend Friday night when they face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Russell has been nagged by a sore right shoulder.

