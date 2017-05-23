Adamsa trade had to happen

Adams became the odd man out when the Cardinals moved all-star Matt Carpenter to first base at the beginning of the season. Adams played sparingly in left field, but the Cardinals' outfield is set with Randal Grichuk, Steven Piscotty and veteran Dexter Fowler, picked up from the Chicago Cubs to take over the leadoff role in the batting order this season.

