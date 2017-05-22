Adams eager for chance to start as Braves' first baseman
Matt Adams was eager to hit, looking for a batting cage as soon as he unpacked his bag at his new locker in the Atlanta Braves' clubhouse. One day after he was acquired from St. Louis, Adams made his Braves debut Sunday against Washington, starting at first base and hitting fifth.
