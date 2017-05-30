4 Cardinals in hunt to be NL All-Star...

4 Cardinals in hunt to be NL All-Star starters

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

The first update from the fan voting in the the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot arrived on Tuesday for the National League, and a few Cardinals players have been voted among the best at their position, including seven-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina , second baseman Kolten Wong , third baseman Jedd Gyorko and outfielder Dexter Fowler . Molina is ranked third amongst backstops with 303,857 votes, behind Buster Posey and Willson Contreras .

