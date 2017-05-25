125 Years of Cardinals Baseball: Round of 32 Voting

A little while ago I wrote a fanpost for the play-in round of my Greatest Moment In Cardinals History bracket. The results are in and the Round of 32 is set: Pete Kozma's go-ahead hit in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS defeated Matt Adams' go-ahead homer in Game 4 of the 2014 NLDS 50.9% to 49.1%.

