Wild pitch sticks to Yadier Molinaa s chest protector
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was left puzzled by a wild pitch from Brett Cecil during Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. After the pitch in the seventh inning, Molina rose to grab the ball only to not be able to find it.
