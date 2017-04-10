What Happened to Adam Wainwright?
At 24 years-old, Adam Wainwright burst onto the scene, closing out the 2006 World Series and bringing the Cardinals their first championship in almost 25 years. Over the next 10 years, he was the opening day starter 5 times and racked up the 7th most wins of any pitcher despite missing the entire 2011 season and most of the 2015 campaign.
