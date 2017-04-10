Wainwright looks to trust his stuff going forward
Adam Wainwright didn't strain to find a few positives after a laborious start on Monday, insisting that his "stuff is fine" and his "body feels good." However, the results thus far don't reflect that, as Wainwright hasn't been able to pitch past the fifth inning in either of his two starts, both losses.
