Wacha faces Estrada in Interleague matchup
The Cardinals have not faced the Blue Jays since 2014, but they will see a familiar face opposing them when Toronto and St. Louis begin an Interleague series Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CT. Taking the mound for the Blue Jays in St. Louis will be Marco Estrada, against whom the Cardinals had great success during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.
