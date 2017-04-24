Wacha faces Estrada in Interleague ma...

Wacha faces Estrada in Interleague matchup

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The Cardinals have not faced the Blue Jays since 2014, but they will see a familiar face opposing them when Toronto and St. Louis begin an Interleague series Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CT. Taking the mound for the Blue Jays in St. Louis will be Marco Estrada, against whom the Cardinals had great success during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC