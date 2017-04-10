Tanaka finds form, Yanks beat Cards 4-3 for fifth straight win

Masahiro Tanaka got back on track with 6 1/3 effective innings, Aroldis Chapman escaped his own jam for his third save in three days and the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. Chapman allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and a double to pinch-hitter Jose Martinez before Dexter Fowler - the closer's teammate on the World Series champion Cubs last year - grounded out to second to end it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.