Suter optioned to make room for Garza
He was optioned out because the Brewers needed a roster spot for Matt Garza 's return from the 10-day disabled list. Garza, who missed the start of the season because of a right groin strain, is scheduled to start on Monday night against the Reds at Miller Park.
