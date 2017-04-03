Stuck out! Ball clings to Molina, Cubs rally past Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stands with his hands on his hips as a ball is somehow stuck to his chest protector during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in St. Louis. The ball was stuck to Molina's chest protector on a dropped third strike allowing the Cubs' Matt Szczur to reach first base when Molina couldn't find the ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.