St. Louis Cardinals announce 2017 team Hall of Fame inductions

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 26. This is the fourth induction class since the team dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame with an Inaugural Class on Opening Day in St. Louis in 2014. The 2017 Induction Class was selected via a formal voting process which included fans and St. Louis baseball experts.

