Roark looks to build momentum vs. Cards
The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals meet for the first time in the regular season on Monday night in Washington, but are familiar with each other after playing seven times in Spring Training games last month. "A little less scouting than what you would normally do because we saw so much of them this spring," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.
