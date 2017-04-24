Reds at Cardinals, Game 3: Preview/Predictions Thread
A giant freight train of moisture has been rolling through the Missouri Valley all weekend, dropping enough rain in the process to cause both floods and the cancellation of Saturday's would-be game between the Reds and Dirty Birds. The forecast doesn't look mightily better at the moment, but there's hope that a baseball game sized window will open up at some point this afternoon to get the series finale in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC