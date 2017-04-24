Photos of the week: 20 great images from around the globe
This week's collection of the most interesting photos from around the world features flying Belgian Shepherds and Blue Jays, mudbathers in Mosul, flooding in North Carolina, a service for a fallen New York firefighter and a convoy of 10,000 bikers. All photos are from the Associated Press, Getty Images or the Tampa Bay Times and were taken or transmitted between April 21 and April 28. Toronto Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan leaps over St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in St. Louis.
