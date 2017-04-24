Peralta regaining energy; rehab games...

Peralta regaining energy; rehab games on horizon

Having regained strength after weaning himself off medication that was causing adverse side effects, Jhonny Peralta expects to report to the Cardinals' complex in Florida next week to return to the field in rehab games. That could position him to be activated from the disabled list when the Cardinals are in Miami for a series from May 8-10.

