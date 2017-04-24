Nationals blast Rockies as offensive ...

Nationals blast Rockies as offensive explosion continues

Read more: Sporting News

The Nationals are scoring runs in clusters these days, powering the team to 10 wins in the last 11 games. As politicians in Washington debate a government shutdown, baseball observers are pondering a different question: Can anyone shut down the Nationals' offense? The Nationals pounded the Rockies 16-5 Thursday afternoon for their 10th win in 11 games.

Chicago, IL

