Nation-Now 39 mins ago 9:12 a.m.Stephen Piscotty shaken, but cleared to return to Cardinals lineup
Stephen Piscotty is checked out by trainers and manager Mike Matheny after he was hit in the head by the throw home. Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty was a little shaken, but perfectly fine Wednesday when he arrived at Busch Stadium, and is cleared to play in Thursday's makeup game against the Chicago Cubs.
