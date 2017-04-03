Museum getting Maz memorabilia

Museum getting Maz memorabilia

Read more: Altoona Mirror

Bill Mazeroski's Pittsburgh Pirates uniform and bat from Game 7 of the 1960 World Series have been donated to the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center. Tull paid nearly $1 million in 2013 for the game-worn uniform and bat Mazeroski used to hit the series-winning home run against the New York Yankees.

