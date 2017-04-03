MLB says no violation in Molina stuck ball incident
Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil knew the video of the ball getting stuck on Yadier Molina's chest protector would go viral. "I fully expected that because I've never seen it," Cecil said before St. Louis played Cincinnati on Friday.
