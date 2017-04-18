Lynn finds pre-surgery form -- or better
Could Adam Wainwright , Mike Leake and Michael Wacha bounce back from down seasons and return to form? What could St. Louis expect from Lance Lynn coming off a missed season following Tommy John surgery? While the season is merely three weeks old, early signs are encouraging, with Leake and Wacha off to good starts and Wainwright displaying strong stuff in his "He's a horse for us," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "He looks like he never missed a season.
