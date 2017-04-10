Leake's improvement no coincidence
Though it wasn't necessarily the season that Mike Leake envisioned upon signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Cardinals, there were plenty of figures to suggest that things weren't entirely as they seemed for him in 2016. Leake's strikeout rate was up and his Fielding Independent Pitching was down.
