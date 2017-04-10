Leake, Piscotty lead Cardinals past N...

Leake, Piscotty lead Cardinals past Nationals, 6-1

2017-04-10

Going up against the 2016 NL Cy Young winner and facing the prospect of stumbling to their worst start in 20 years, the St. Louis Cardinals played their best game of the young season. Mike Leake outpitched Max Scherzer, Stephen Piscotty homered and had five RBIs, and the Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

