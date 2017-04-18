Injured Fowler, Diaz out of Cardinals' lineup
MILWAUKEE a Although center fielder Dexter Fowler said he was better Saturday, he, nonetheless, was out of the Cardinals' lineup because of the right heel bursitis that cut his appearance in half on Friday night. Fowler, who had started all 17 previous games, will be replaced in center field by Randal Grichuk, who moves from left field, where Jose Martinez will replace him.
