Illinois Fraternal Order of Police thank the Cubs, Cardinals and Sox...

April 12 - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police sends thanks to the Chicago Cubs and White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals for once again scheduling Law Enforcement Appreciation Nights at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, and Busch Stadium to honor those who wear the badge. "The World Champion Cubs, the White Sox and the Cardinals and the men and women in law enforcement are at the top of the order in Illinois," said Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood.

