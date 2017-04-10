Holliday looking forward to batting against Wainwright
This won't be the first time Matt Holliday faces a former team while wearing a different uniform. But it will be unique nonetheless for the Yankees designated hitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Wed
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC