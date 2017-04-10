Harper has 4 hits, 3 RBIs as Nationals rout Cardinals 14-6
Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as the Washington Nationals routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6 on Monday night. Stephen Drew, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman each had three of Washington's 19 hits, and the Nationals overcame four errors by breaking open the game in a seven-run eighth inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Mon
|Must phartze
|4
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC