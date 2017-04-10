Harper has 4 hits, 3 RBIs as National...

Harper has 4 hits, 3 RBIs as Nationals rout Cardinals 14-6

Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as the Washington Nationals routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6 on Monday night. Stephen Drew, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman each had three of Washington's 19 hits, and the Nationals overcame four errors by breaking open the game in a seven-run eighth inning.

