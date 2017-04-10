Grenier has no regrets settling into OSU role
When Cadyn Grenier turned down a $1.5-million signing bonus from the St. Louis Cardinals to play college baseball at Oregon State, more than a few eyebrows were raised throughout the country. Maybe Grenier knew what he was doing after all.
