Frogs in the Pros: April 21-28, 2017

Jake Arrieta - I feel like Arrieta has become such a celebrity in baseball-not that he doesn't deserve it, but the news about him just doesn't seem to stop these. Whether it's mundane stuff, like taking pictures with him out around town, to asking him to check out their kid's pitching form , Arrieta is the guy some love and the guy others love to hate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frogs O' War.