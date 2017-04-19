Fowler, Leake lead Cardinals past Marte-less Pirates 2-1
Dexter Fowler tripled up the right-center gap leading off in the first inning, and he scored on Stephen Piscotty's fielder's choice grounder. "I think this spring was a big spring for me and just kind of letting it translate into the season is as big", Leake said.
