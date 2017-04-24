Fowler, Gyorko power Cardinals past R...

Fowler, Gyorko power Cardinals past Reds 7-5

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. St. Louis won for the ninth time in 11 games and moved above the .500 mark for the first time since winning its season opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC