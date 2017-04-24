Fowler, Gyorko power Cardinals past Reds 7-5
Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. St. Louis won for the ninth time in 11 games and moved above the .500 mark for the first time since winning its season opener against the Chicago Cubs.
