Fowler eyes turnaround with mechanical tweaks

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

With Dexter Fowler hitless in his last nine at-bats and lugging an uncharacteristic .136/.224/.159 slash line into the team's series finale at Yankee Stadium, manager Mike Matheny pulled his leadoff hitter aside on Sunday to ask the simplest of questions: Are you seeing the ball? As it turns out, no, Fowler hasn't been picking up pitches the way he typically does. But Fowler was optimistic that he'd be seeing better soon, as he recently made some tweaks to his mechanics that will better position him to follow the ball to the plate.

Chicago, IL

