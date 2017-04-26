Former Cubs OF Chris Coghlan leaps over catcher to score run vs Cardinals
The Toronto Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan scores by leaping over St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the seventh inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Blue Jays won, 6-5, in 11 innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC