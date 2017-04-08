Dragons earn first win of the season

16 hrs ago

Tyler Stephenson blasted a long home run and the Dayton Dragons tied a club record with eight stolen bases as they defeated the Lake County Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on EASTLAKE, Ohio -Tyler Stephenson blasted a long home run and the Dayton Dragons tied a club record with eight stolen bases as they defeated the Lake County Captains 7-3 on Saturday night. The win gave the Dragons their first victory of the season as they improved to 1-2.

