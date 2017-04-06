Cubs' Hector Rondon rebounds, Carl Edwards Jr. dominant in win over Cardinals
After hitting a game-winning home run, Kyle Schwarber was quick to point out Thursday that there were other heroes that contributed to the Cubs ' 6-4 victory at St. Louis. Despite allowing three home runs in World Baseball Classic play for Team Venezuela and struggling as recently as March 30 at Houston, Rondon quelled some worries in an important situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC