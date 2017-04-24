Cards careful not to tax Rosenthal out of 'pen
Lingering concern about Trevor Rosenthal 's health and day-to-day availability is one reason the Cardinals will continue to employ an eight-man bullpen for the foreseeable future. Rosenthal, who was slowed by a right lat strain early in Spring Training and again to start the regular season, has not yet pitched on back-to-back days since making his season debut on April 10. That was intentional early, as the club wanted to ensure that Rosenthal had healed.
