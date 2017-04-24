Cards careful not to tax Rosenthal ou...

Cards careful not to tax Rosenthal out of 'pen

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Lingering concern about Trevor Rosenthal 's health and day-to-day availability is one reason the Cardinals will continue to employ an eight-man bullpen for the foreseeable future. Rosenthal, who was slowed by a right lat strain early in Spring Training and again to start the regular season, has not yet pitched on back-to-back days since making his season debut on April 10. That was intentional early, as the club wanted to ensure that Rosenthal had healed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC