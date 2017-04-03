Cardinals' Wong focused on earning way out of platoon role

Kolten Wong enjoyed the level of commitment he was given from St. Louis when he signed a five-year, $25.5 million contract with the Cardinals before the 2016 season. That commitment hasn't wavered from St. Louis' point of view, but a spring's worth of frustrations boiled over last week for Wong when he said he'd rather be traded than be part of a platoon with Jedd Gyorko at second base.

