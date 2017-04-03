Cardinals sign Stanford alum Stephen Piscotty to 6-year deal
St. Louis gave another of its young players a long-term contract, agreeing to a $33.5 million, six-year deal with right fielder Stephen Piscotty on Monday. The 26-year-old Stanford alum would have been eligible for arbitration following the 2018 season and free agency after the 2021 season.
