Cardinals place Peralta on DL, activate Lyons
Jhonny Peralta is going to be afforded the time necessary to recover from an upper respiratory illness that has ailed him since Spring Training. The Cardinals placed the veteran third baseman on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, activating left-hander Tyler Lyons in a corresponding move.
