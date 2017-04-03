Cardinals lock up OF Stephen Piscotty with contract extension
A day after the heart and soul of the franchise, catcher Yadier Molina, officially received a three-year, $60 million extension, the Cardinals are expected to announce Monday a multi-year deal for outfielder Stephen Piscotty. The team has set an afternoon news conference at Busch Stadium and numerous outlets report Piscotty's extension is the reason.
