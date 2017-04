Cardinals' Carpenter suspended 1 game for contact with ump

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny holds back Matt Carpenter as he talks to hoe plate umpire John Tumpane after Carpenter was ejected for arguing a called strike three during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny holds back Matt Carpenter as he talks to hoe plate umpire John Tumpane after Carpenter was ejected for arguing a called strike three during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.